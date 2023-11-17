The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Information

Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank 30th 78.6 Points Scored 80.5 14th 278th 73.5 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 35.7 18th 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.7 134th 52nd 14.9 Assists 13.6 136th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

