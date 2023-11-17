Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Eastern Kentucky put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Eastern Kentucky's .630 ATS win percentage (17-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UT Martin's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|78.6
|159.1
|73.5
|148.9
|148.7
|UT Martin
|80.5
|159.1
|75.4
|148.9
|149.6
Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Colonels scored 78.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks gave up.
- When Eastern Kentucky scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 6-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|11-16-0
|UT Martin
|11-17-0
|17-11-0
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Kentucky
|UT Martin
|14-2
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-10
|Away Record
|4-11
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.4
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
