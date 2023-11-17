If you reside in Jefferson County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Fairdale High School at Bowling Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Douglass High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

McCracken County High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17

7:00 PM ET on November 17 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Owensboro High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17

7:30 PM ET on November 17 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ludlow High School at Kentucky Country Day School