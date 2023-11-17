The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) travel to face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.

Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Skyhawks ranked 343rd.

Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats recorded were just 4.9 more points than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).

When Kentucky put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).

The Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 away from home.

In home games, Kentucky made 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule