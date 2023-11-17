Kentucky vs. Stonehill November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) will play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|Stonehill AVG
|Stonehill Rank
|113th
|74.5
|Points Scored
|67
|299th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|28
|343rd
|1st
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.2
|359th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
