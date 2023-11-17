Kentucky vs. Stonehill: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) meet in a matchup with no set line at Rupp Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Kentucky (16-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.5% less often than Stonehill (13-10-0) last season.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|74.5
|141.5
|67.8
|137.4
|140.8
|Stonehill
|67.0
|141.5
|69.6
|137.4
|139.6
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.5 points per game the Wildcats put up were just 4.9 more points than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).
- When Kentucky totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-7 against the spread and 16-4 overall.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|16-16-0
|20-12-0
|Stonehill
|13-10-0
|6-17-0
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kentucky
|Stonehill
|14-4
|Home Record
|7-4
|6-3
|Away Record
|6-12
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-3-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.5
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.4
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
