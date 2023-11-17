The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
  • TV: Peacock

Morehead State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.
  • The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
  • Morehead State went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Morehead State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) as well.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Shawnee State W 96-40 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/10/2023 @ Purdue L 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/14/2023 Mercer W 74-66 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
11/22/2023 Midway - Ellis T. Johnson Arena

