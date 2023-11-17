How to Watch Morehead State vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.
- The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
- Morehead State went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).
- At home, the Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.3.
- Beyond the arc, Morehead State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) as well.
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 96-40
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/14/2023
|Mercer
|W 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
