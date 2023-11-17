The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions allowed to their opponents (43%).

Morehead State went 17-3 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Eagles were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Nittany Lions finished 355th.

The Eagles' 69.8 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

Morehead State went 14-2 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Morehead State put up 77.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more than it averaged on the road (63.5).

At home, the Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.3.

Beyond the arc, Morehead State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (37%) as well.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule