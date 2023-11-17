The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) meet at Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

In Morehead State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

The Eagles were 16-10-0 against the spread last year.

Penn State (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, one% more often than Morehead State (16-10-0) last year.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 72.2 142 68.2 134.8 137.2 Morehead State 69.8 142 66.6 134.8 138.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.

Morehead State put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 14-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State vs. Penn State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 20-12-0 18-14-0 Morehead State 16-10-0 9-17-0

Morehead State vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Morehead State 13-4 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 8-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.3 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.