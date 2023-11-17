The Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) go up against the Murray State Racers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Murray State vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Racers' 68.9 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed to opponents.

Murray State had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers averaged were 15 more points than the Racers gave up (65.9).

Indiana went 25-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule