Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Warren County, Kentucky, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Warren County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fairdale High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
