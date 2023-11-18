Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Campbell County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gallatin County High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Bellevue, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Augusta High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Bellevue, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.