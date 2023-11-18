Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Jefferson County, Kentucky today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby County High School at Southern High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oldham County High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hardin High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Hardin High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffersontown High School at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian County High School at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Warren Central High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
