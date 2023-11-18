Oddsmakers project a tight game between SEC foes when the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina is a 1.5-point underdogs. The game's point total is 53.5.

Kentucky ranks 54th in scoring offense (29.1 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (25.0 points allowed per game) this year. South Carolina ranks 60th in the FBS with 28.8 points per game on offense, and it ranks 92nd with 28.6 points ceded per contest on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -1.5 -105 -115 53.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Looking to place a bet on Kentucky vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kentucky Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Wildcats rank -81-worst with 322.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 79th by surrendering 381.0 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

With 24.0 points per game on offense (-11-worst) and 28.3 points per game allowed on defense (-15-worst) over the last three games, the Wildcats have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Over Kentucky's last three games, it ranks 100th in passing offense (230.3 passing yards per game) and -14-worst in passing defense (219.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the previous three games, the Wildcats rank -95-worst in rushing offense (92.3 rushing yards per game) and -23-worst in rushing defense (161.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Wildcats have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

Kentucky has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 12 SEC Betting Trends

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Kentucky games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (70%).

Kentucky has gone 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Kentucky has a 3-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Bet on Kentucky to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,063 yards (206.3 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 160 times for 929 yards (92.9 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards (13.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Dane Key's team-leading 477 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 55 targets) with four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has put together a 472-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 49 targets.

Barion Brown has been the target of 68 passes and hauled in 34 catches for 361 yards, an average of 36.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Trevin Wallace has collected 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.

D'Eryk Jackson, Kentucky's top tackler, has 57 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Maxwell Hairston has picked off a team-high five passes. He also has 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.