The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) take on a fellow ACC foe when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defensively, Louisville has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best by allowing only 17.1 points per game. The offense ranks 32nd (32.7 points per game). Miami (FL)'s defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 19th-best in the FBS with 312.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is putting up 427.6 total yards per game, which ranks 38th.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Louisville Miami (FL) 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (41st) 300.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (19th) 189.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (48th) 251.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (45th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has racked up 2,402 yards (240.2 ypg) on 173-of-264 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 976 yards on 141 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Isaac Guerendo has collected 492 yards on 77 carries, scoring seven times. He's grabbed 13 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 734 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 49 catches (out of 72 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 307-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has racked up 2,086 yards (208.6 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run the ball 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has piled up 464 yards (on 87 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George leads his team with 707 receiving yards on 46 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has put together a 683-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 60 passes on 85 targets.

Colbie Young's 38 receptions (on 54 targets) have netted him 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

