The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) are just 1-point favorites on the road at Hard Rock Stadium against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Both teams feature strong rush defenses, with the Cardinals 10th against the run in the nation, and the Hurricanes seventh defending the rushing attack. The over/under is 46.5 for this matchup.

Louisville has the 32nd-ranked offense this season (32.7 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 13th-best with just 17.1 points allowed per game. Miami (FL) ranks 44th in the FBS with 30.9 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 34th with 20.7 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Louisville vs Miami (FL) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -1 -105 -115 46.5 -110 -110 -110 -110

Looking to place a bet on Louisville vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisville Recent Performance

While the Cardinals have ranked -47-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (385.3), they rank 10th-best on defense (258.7 total yards allowed) during that stretch.

The Cardinals rank 96th in scoring offense over the last three contests (29.3 points per game), but they rank ninth-best in scoring defense over that stretch (9 points per game allowed).

In terms of passing offense, Louisville ranks -66-worst with 170.3 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On the other side of the ball, it ranks 65th by allowing 179 passing yards per game over its last three contests.

While the Cardinals rank 30th in rushing yards per game over the last three contests (215), they rank 20th-best on defense (79.7 rushing yards allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

The Cardinals have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In Louisville's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 12 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville's ATS record is 5-4-1 this season.

When playing as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 4-4-1.

Louisville games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (40%).

Louisville has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 7-1 in those games.

Louisville has a 6-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Bet on Louisville to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has recorded 2,402 yards (240.2 ypg) on 173-of-264 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 141 times for 976 yards (97.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has racked up 492 yards on 77 carries, scoring seven times. He's caught 13 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's team-high 734 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 72 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put up a 307-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 29 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 15 catches have yielded 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Gillotte leads the team with nine sacks, and also has eight TFL and 29 tackles.

Louisville's leading tackler, TJ Quinn, has 59 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Devin Neal has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 42 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.