Pioneer League foes match up when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-7) and the Morehead State Eagles (4-6) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is averaging 20.7 points per game offensively this season (95th in the FCS), and is giving up 25.3 points per game (56th) on the defensive side of the ball. Morehead State is accumulating 21.6 points per game on offense this season (88th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 28.7 points per contest (84th-ranked) on defense.

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Morehead State Presbyterian 320 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.4 (85th) 366.8 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.9 (26th) 85 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.5 (86th) 235 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.9 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 2,074 yards on 157-of-306 passing with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 244 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, James Louis, has carried the ball 80 times for 249 yards (24.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Ryan Upp leads his squad with 825 receiving yards on 54 catches with nine touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has 36 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 558 yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Trevon Kleint's 10 grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 199 yards (19.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley leads Presbyterian with 1,715 yards (171.5 ypg) on 123-of-244 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 475 rushing yards on 96 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Switzer has carried the ball 55 times for 224 yards (22.4 per game).

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 668 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has put together a 388-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 24 targets.

Jordan Irizarry has compiled 19 grabs for 259 yards, an average of 25.9 yards per game.

