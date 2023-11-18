Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spencer County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Spencer County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spencer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Spencer County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.