Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Jessamine High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.