Week 12 of the college football schedule included three games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian | McNeese vs. Lamar

Week 12 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 45 Houston Christian 24

Incarnate Word Leaders

  • Passing: Zach Calzada (29-for-38, 407 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (14 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Caleb Chapman (7 TAR, 7 REC, 170 YDS, 3 TDs)

Houston Christian Leaders

  • Passing: Colby Suits (23-for-37, 202 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Darryle Evans (12 ATT, 67 YDS)
  • Receiving: Karl Reynolds (6 TAR, 6 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston ChristianIncarnate Word
316Total Yards562
202Passing Yards407
114Rushing Yards155
2Turnovers0

Lamar 52 McNeese 27

Team Stat Comparison

LamarMcNeese
387Total Yards397
132Passing Yards210
255Rushing Yards187
0Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Southland Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.