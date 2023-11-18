Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Based on our computer model, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will defeat the Sam Houston Bearkats when the two teams play at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Western Kentucky (-13.6)
|50.9
|Western Kentucky 32, Sam Houston 19
Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Hilltoppers have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- There have been four Hilltoppers games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.
Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)
- The Bearkats compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, games featuring the Bearkats went over the point total twice.
Hilltoppers vs. Bearkats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Kentucky
|28.9
|28.7
|36.4
|27.2
|21.4
|30.2
|Sam Houston
|19.4
|26.6
|28.3
|31.5
|15.6
|25.4
