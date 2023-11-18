The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-2) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Miami (OH) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers averaged only 4.2 fewer points per game last year (70.1) than the RedHawks gave up to opponents (74.3).

Western Kentucky had a 12-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

Last year, the RedHawks scored only 1.2 more points per game (70.5) than the Hilltoppers allowed (69.3).

Miami (OH) had a 12-6 record last season when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Western Kentucky Schedule