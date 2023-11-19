Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) matching up at Madison Square Garden in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-63 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 83, Louisville 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-20.0)

Texas (-20.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Performance Insights

Last year, Louisville was 19th-worst in the country on offense (63.9 points scored per game) and 324th defensively (75.8 points conceded).

On the boards, the Cardinals were 288th in college basketball in rebounds (29.8 per game) last season. They were 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the country in assists at 9.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinals were 288th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.3) last season. They were 249th in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Defensively, Louisville was 287th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.1 last year. It was 274th in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.2%.

Louisville took 64.2% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 72.1% of Louisville's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.