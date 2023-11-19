The Louisville Cardinals (2-1) and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) play in a game with no set line at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisville vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Texas' .514 ATS win percentage (18-17-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Louisville's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

Louisville vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 141.9 75.8 143.6 137.6 Texas 78 141.9 67.8 143.6 142.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals scored just 3.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Longhorns allowed (67.8).

When Louisville totaled more than 67.8 points last season, it went 7-1 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisville vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0

Louisville vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Texas 4-13 Home Record 17-1 0-11 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.