How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Kennesaw State vs Northeastern (3:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Austin Peay vs Tarleton State (5:00 PM ET | November 20)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Bellarmine shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 11-6 overall.
- The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 361st.
- Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights averaged were just 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).
- Bellarmine went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Bellarmine performed better in home games last season, averaging 72.1 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game on the road.
- At home, the Knights ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than in away games (69.8).
- Bellarmine drained 9.2 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 85-67
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
