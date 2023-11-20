The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Bellarmine shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 11-6 overall.

The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 361st.

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights averaged were just 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).

Bellarmine went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Bellarmine performed better in home games last season, averaging 72.1 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game on the road.

At home, the Knights ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than in away games (69.8).

Bellarmine drained 9.2 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule