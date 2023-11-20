The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall, airing at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

  • The Knights made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • In games Bellarmine shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 11-6 overall.
  • The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 361st.
  • Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Knights averaged were just 0.3 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (66.6).
  • Bellarmine went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Bellarmine performed better in home games last season, averaging 72.1 points per game, compared to 61.2 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Knights ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (63.3) than in away games (69.8).
  • Bellarmine drained 9.2 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.0 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kansas State L 83-75 Bramlage Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Chattanooga L 72-64 McKenzie Arena
11/17/2023 @ Bowling Green W 85-67 Stroh Center
11/20/2023 Morehead State - Freedom Hall
11/21/2023 Midway - Freedom Hall
11/26/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

