Monday's contest that pits the Bellarmine Knights (1-3) against the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) at Freedom Hall has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bellarmine, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Bellarmine vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 76, Morehead State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-5.3)

Bellarmine (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Bellarmine Performance Insights

Bellarmine was 316th in college basketball in points scored (66.3 per game) and 88th in points allowed (67.2) last year.

The Knights were the -2-worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (26.6) and 61st in rebounds conceded (29.2) last year.

Last season Bellarmine was ranked 95th in college basketball in assists with 14.2 per game.

The Knights were 104th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.0 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last year.

Last year, Bellarmine was third-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (9.5 per game) and 282nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Bellarmine took 56.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 43.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.9% of Bellarmine's baskets were 2-pointers, and 33.1% were 3-pointers.

