The Nashville Predators, Filip Forsberg included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Avalanche matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Filip Forsberg vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Forsberg Season Stats Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Forsberg has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 16 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 11 of 16 games this year, Forsberg has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsberg has an assist in nine of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Forsberg has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Forsberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsberg Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 3 19 Points 1 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

