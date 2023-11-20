Can we expect Jeremy Lauzon lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Lauzon stats and insights

Lauzon is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:06 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:29 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:08 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

