Monday's game at Rupp Arena has the Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) matching up with the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-66 win as our model heavily favors Kentucky.

The game has no set line.

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 78, Saint Joseph's (PA) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-12.3)

Kentucky (-12.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Kentucky Performance Insights

With 74.5 points scored per game and 67.8 points conceded last season, Kentucky was 113th in the country on offense and 105th defensively.

The Wildcats were the seventh-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.6) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8) last year.

Kentucky was 46th in the country in assists (15.1 per game) last season.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from downtown last year, the Wildcats were 288th and 151st in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Kentucky gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 96th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Kentucky attempted 70% of its shots from inside the arc, and 30% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.1% of Kentucky's buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.9% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.