Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 20?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
