Morehead State vs. Bellarmine November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (1-1) will face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Freedom Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)
- Alex Gross: 12 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2 BLK
- Mark Freeman: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Morehead State vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bellarmine Rank
|Bellarmine AVG
|Morehead State AVG
|Morehead State Rank
|316th
|66.3
|Points Scored
|69.8
|216th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|72nd
|361st
|26.6
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
