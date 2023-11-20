How to Watch Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43% the Seahawks' opponents shot last season.
- Murray State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43% from the field.
- The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Seahawks finished 195th.
- The Racers scored 6.1 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).
- When it scored more than 64.3 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).
- At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
- Murray State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%).
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Midway
|W 91-58
|CFSB Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 78-72
|CFSB Center
|11/14/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 86-81
|CFSB Center
|11/20/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Bradley
|-
|CFSB Center
