The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers shot 44.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 43% the Seahawks' opponents shot last season.

Murray State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot over 43% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Seahawks finished 195th.

The Racers scored 6.1 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Seahawks gave up (64.3).

When it scored more than 64.3 points last season, Murray State went 16-8.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Murray State averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (65.9).

At home, the Racers conceded 67.8 points per game, 10 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).

Murray State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

