Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spencer County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Spencer County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spencer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spencer County High School at North Bullitt High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.