The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (10-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-PH.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 118 - Cavaliers 109

76ers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 7.5)

76ers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-9.4)

76ers (-9.4) Pick OU: Over (219.5)



Over (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The 76ers have been more successful against the spread than the Cavaliers this season, sporting an ATS record of 10-3-0, compared to the 5-8-0 record of the Cavs.

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 53.8% of the time this season (seven out of 13). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (eight out of 13).

The 76ers have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (3-3).

76ers Performance Insights

The 76ers have been lifted by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by tallying 120.5 points per game. They rank 13th in the league in points allowed (111.5 per contest).

With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Philadelphia ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks eighth in the league by averaging 45.8 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers are delivering 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Philadelphia ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging only 12.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 16th in the league (13.5 per contest).

The 76ers are sinking 11.3 threes per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 37.8% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Cavaliers are 20th in the league on offense (111.2 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (111 points allowed).

Cleveland is 13th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.3) and 16th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

The Cavaliers are 25th in the NBA in assists (24.2 per game) in 2023-24.

At 13.4 turnovers committed per game and 14.2 turnovers forced, Cleveland is 12th and 13th in the league, respectively.

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

