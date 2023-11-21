Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barren County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Barren County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barren County High School at Larue County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.