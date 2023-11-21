The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to break a three-game road losing skid at the Murray State Racers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine vs. Murray State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights averaged 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers allowed (65.9).

Bellarmine had an 8-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the Racers scored just 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights allowed (68.2).

Murray State went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bellarmine Schedule