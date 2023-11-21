Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 128-116 loss to the Magic (his most recent game) Hield put up three points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hield's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Buddy Hield Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last season, allowing 44.1 per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks gave up 26 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the league last season, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Buddy Hield vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 28 16 4 5 4 2 0 1/13/2023 38 18 5 5 5 0 3 12/27/2022 30 28 9 2 6 0 0

