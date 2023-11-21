The Buffalo Bulls (3-8) square off against a fellow MAC foe when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Buffalo is averaging 21.8 points per game on offense (106th in the FBS), and ranks 87th on the other side of the ball with 27.7 points allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 20 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 62nd with 25.2 points allowed per contest.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Buffalo Eastern Michigan 317.2 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.1 (130th) 366.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.9 (81st) 130.9 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.9 (116th) 186.3 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (123rd) 16 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (50th) 17 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (60th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has racked up 1,974 yards (179.5 ypg) on 192-of-346 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has 566 rushing yards on 138 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has racked up 327 yards on 83 attempts, scoring two times.

Marlyn Johnson's leads his squad with 415 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has caught 21 passes while averaging 35.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Cole Harrity's 34 receptions are good enough for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,634 yards (148.5 ypg) while completing 56.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 508 yards, or 46.2 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 502 yards (on 109 attempts) with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 472 receiving yards on 48 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has recorded 370 receiving yards (33.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

JB Mitchell III's 55 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 323 yards and one touchdown.

