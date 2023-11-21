Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Eastern Kentucky
|-13.5
|149.5
Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- Of Eastern Kentucky's 27 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.
- Eastern Kentucky's outings last season had an average of 152.1 points, 2.6 more than this game's over/under.
- Eastern Kentucky compiled a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Eastern Kentucky was favored on the moneyline 13 total times last season. It went 9-4 in those games.
- The Colonels played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Eastern Kentucky has a 90.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 149.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|13
|48.1%
|78.6
|146.4
|73.5
|142.1
|148.7
|Prairie View A&M
|6
|23.1%
|67.8
|146.4
|68.6
|142.1
|136.7
Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Colonels scored 10 more points per game (78.6) than the Panthers gave up (68.6).
- Eastern Kentucky had an 11-6 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|1-0
|11-16-0
|Prairie View A&M
|11-15-0
|1-2
|11-15-0
Eastern Kentucky vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Kentucky
|Prairie View A&M
|14-2
|Home Record
|9-3
|5-10
|Away Record
|4-14
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-9-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.4
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
