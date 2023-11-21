Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Franklin County, Kentucky. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Hills High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
