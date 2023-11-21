Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McCracken County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in McCracken County, Kentucky is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McCracken County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paducah Tilghman High School at Owensboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Owensboro, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.