The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at CFSB Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State vs. Bellarmine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights averaged 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers allowed (65.9).
  • When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.
  • Last year, the Racers put up only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights gave up (68.2).
  • When Murray State scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 8-5.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas L 82-79 Bud Walton Arena
11/14/2023 Cumberland (TN) W 121-63 CFSB Center
11/17/2023 @ Indiana L 112-79 Assembly Hall
11/21/2023 Bellarmine - CFSB Center
11/28/2023 UT Martin - CFSB Center
12/1/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

