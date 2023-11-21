The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at CFSB Center.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State vs. Bellarmine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Knights averaged 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers allowed (65.9).

When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.

Last year, the Racers put up only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights gave up (68.2).

When Murray State scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 8-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Schedule