How to Watch the Murray State vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Murray State Racers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at CFSB Center.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State vs. Bellarmine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights averaged 5.3 fewer points per game last year (60.6) than the Racers allowed (65.9).
- When Bellarmine gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 8-7.
- Last year, the Racers put up only 0.7 more points per game (68.9) than the Knights gave up (68.2).
- When Murray State scored more than 68.2 points last season, it went 8-5.
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 82-79
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/14/2023
|Cumberland (TN)
|W 121-63
|CFSB Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
