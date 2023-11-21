The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 250.5.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 250.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 250.5 points.

Indiana's contests this season have a 249.4-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Indiana is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 250.5 % of Games Over 250.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 1 8.3% 119.9 245.6 117.9 241.7 233.7 Pacers 6 50% 125.7 245.6 123.8 241.7 235.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .500 (2-2-0).

The Pacers put up an average of 125.7 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.

Indiana has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pacers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 7-5 1-2 11-1 Hawks 4-8 1-4 8-4

Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pacers Hawks 125.7 Points Scored (PG) 119.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 123.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-3

