You can see player prop bet odds for Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and other players on the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at State Farm Arena.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream:

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 11.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +138)

Haliburton's 20 points per game are 4.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.3 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (4.5).

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 17.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Turner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 21.3 points Young has scored per game this season is 4.2 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (2.5).

Young's year-long assist average -- 10 per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (11.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Tuesday is 0.8 less than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray collects 5.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday.

