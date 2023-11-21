The Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton included, face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Haliburton, in his previous game (November 19 loss against the Magic), posted 12 points.

Now let's dig into Haliburton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-111)

Over 24.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+136)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds per game last year, 19th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 26 per game.

The Hawks conceded 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the league in that category.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 32 19 1 13 2 1 1 12/27/2022 30 23 3 7 3 0 1

