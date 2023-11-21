How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Bison's 49.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 60.4 the Hilltoppers allow.
- The Hilltoppers put up 69 points per game, only four fewer points than the 73 the Bison give up.
- Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 73 points.
- The Hilltoppers shoot 40.5% from the field, four% lower than the Bison concede defensively.
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Alexis Mead: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 11.2 PTS, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Acacia Hayes: 15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Karris Allen: 7.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Cornell
|W 62-56
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 77-74
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|W 63-43
|Millett Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|11/24/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
