The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Bison's 49.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 60.4 the Hilltoppers allow.

The Hilltoppers put up 69 points per game, only four fewer points than the 73 the Bison give up.

Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 73 points.

The Hilltoppers shoot 40.5% from the field, four% lower than the Bison concede defensively.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Alexis Mead: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ana Teresa Faustino: 11.2 PTS, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

11.2 PTS, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Acacia Hayes: 15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Karris Allen: 7.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Odeth Betancourt: 5.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule