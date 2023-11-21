The Bucknell Bison (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Western Kentucky vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison's 49.3 points per game are 11.1 fewer points than the 60.4 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • The Hilltoppers put up 69 points per game, only four fewer points than the 73 the Bison give up.
  • Western Kentucky has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 73 points.
  • The Hilltoppers shoot 40.5% from the field, four% lower than the Bison concede defensively.

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Alexis Mead: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 11.2 PTS, 3 STL, 35.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Acacia Hayes: 15.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Karris Allen: 7.4 PTS, 2 STL, 37 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Odeth Betancourt: 5.2 PTS, 47.6 FG%

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Cornell W 62-56 E. A. Diddle Arena
11/15/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 77-74 Memorial Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ Miami (OH) W 63-43 Millett Hall
11/21/2023 Bucknell - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/24/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

