Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Calgary Flames. Is Luke Evangelista going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (zero shots).
- Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
