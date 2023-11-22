Wednesday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) and Morehead State Eagles (1-3) squaring off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 69-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Eagles enter this contest on the heels of a 103-51 victory over Midway on Saturday.

Morehead State vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Morehead State vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 69, Morehead State 68

Morehead State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' -238 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

On offense, Morehead State tallied 59.6 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (58.3 points per game) was 1.3 PPG lower.

When playing at home, the Eagles put up 14.2 more points per game last season (65.9) than they did on the road (51.7).

In 2022-23, Morehead State allowed 63.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 67.

