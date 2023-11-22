How to Watch the Morehead State vs. Ohio Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (1-1) play the Morehead State Eagles (1-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Morehead State vs. Ohio 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 62.8 points per game last year were only 3.1 fewer points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.
- Ohio had a 2-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 58.3 points.
- Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Eagles recorded were 15.1 fewer points than the Bobcats allowed (73.4).
- Morehead State went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
- The Eagles made 17.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 20.4 percentage points lower than the Bobcats allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
- The Bobcats shot at a 40.0% rate from the field last season, 15.9 percentage points below the 55.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 85-44
|Foster Auditorium
|11/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|L 77-73
|Allen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Midway
|W 103-51
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/30/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
