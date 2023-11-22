The Murray State Racers (2-2) take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers had given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Last season, Murray State had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.3% from the field.

The Racers were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mountaineers finished 246th.

The Racers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Mountaineers allowed their opponents to score (64.6).

Murray State went 16-8 last season when it scored more than 64.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State put up more points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

At home, the Racers allowed 67.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.8.

Beyond the arc, Murray State sunk more treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.1%) than at home (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule