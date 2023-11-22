The Murray State Racers (1-0) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Murray State vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 70.3 205th 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 64.6 37th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.6 149th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.0 179th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 10.3 36th

